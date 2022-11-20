CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $195.30

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.30 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.55). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.44), with a volume of 50,243 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.92. The stock has a market cap of £139.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 1.26 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

