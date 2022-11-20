Credit Suisse Group Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $144.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.91. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

