Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$184.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.29 on Thursday. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

