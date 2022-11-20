Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:CRT opened at $21.03 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $780,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

