Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE:CRT opened at $21.03 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
