Crypterium (CRPT) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $6.57 million and $559,510.31 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.26 or 0.08235693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00503151 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.17 or 0.28645166 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,878,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,880,852 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

