CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 159.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,294,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.