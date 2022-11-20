D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1,905.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,034 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

