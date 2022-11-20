Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.35

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.35 and traded as low as $4.13. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 22,878 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

