Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Dana stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 319,378 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,687 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

