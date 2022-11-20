Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Dana Stock Performance
Dana stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.51.
Dana Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 319,378 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,687 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dana (DAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.