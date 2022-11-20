Decentraland (MANA) Reaches One Day Volume of $90.73 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $753.93 million and $90.73 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002613 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.82 or 0.08113468 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00554674 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.68 or 0.28892069 BTC.
Decentraland Profile
Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.
Buying and Selling Decentraland
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.