DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 11% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $41.58 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00117815 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00235086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00059199 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,756,840 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

