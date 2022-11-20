DEI Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $36,249.93 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00373023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001283 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017699 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

