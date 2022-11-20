Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $102.65 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $102.65 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 168.5% against the US dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00570854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.83 or 0.29734839 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.09067628 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $6,847,288.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

