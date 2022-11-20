Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.08 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of DLB opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

