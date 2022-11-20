Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.98. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $131.55.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

