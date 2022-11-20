DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.73.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 86.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 156,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5,605.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

