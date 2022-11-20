Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.78

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.78 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 32.15 ($0.38). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.37), with a volume of 360,262 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Duke Royalty Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 26.74 and a quick ratio of 25.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.52. The company has a market cap of £131.11 million and a PE ratio of 523.33.

Duke Royalty Dividend Announcement

About Duke Royalty

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

(Get Rating)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

