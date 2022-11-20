Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPM. CIBC lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of DPM opened at C$6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.39. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.58.
Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
