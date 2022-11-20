DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.15% of DXC Technology worth $149,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 12.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DXC opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

