dYdX Price Tops $1.83 on Major Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, dYdX has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00011264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $102.04 million and approximately $123.65 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.26 or 0.08235693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00503151 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.17 or 0.28645166 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

