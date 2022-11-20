Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 567.50 ($6.67) on Wednesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 675 ($7.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 565.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 541.26. The company has a market cap of £149.97 million and a PE ratio of 28,375.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Robert Senior acquired 4,504 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 555 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £24,997.20 ($29,373.91).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

