Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

EIM stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.