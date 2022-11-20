Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
EIM stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.