Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

