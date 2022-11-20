Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EXG opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

