eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $575.23 million and $77.26 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,566.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00625380 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00234713 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00060406 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000712 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,230,923,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
