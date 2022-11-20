Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.