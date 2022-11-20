Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 651,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $235,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $148.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

