Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Tops $1.00

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006032 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.84 million and $33.31 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.45 or 0.08346805 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00559827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.74 or 0.29160495 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

