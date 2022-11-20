Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 653.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

