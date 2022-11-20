Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $20.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.95 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

