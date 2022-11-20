Edward Jones Initiates Coverage on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $325.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.59. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.