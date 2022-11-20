EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Target Price to $7.00

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Generation Income Properties Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GIPR opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 7.92.
Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -20.09%.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
