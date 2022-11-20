Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,163 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 0.8% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,999 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,127. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

