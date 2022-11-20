EMG Holdings L.P. Acquires 4,900 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CBRE Group cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

