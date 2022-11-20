EMG Holdings L.P. Acquires 63,747 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,747 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes comprises 0.6% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 0.67% of Pitney Bowes worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.26. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at $125,126.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBI shares. TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

