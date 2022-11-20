EMG Holdings L.P. Sells 42,545 Shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

EMG Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,545 shares during the quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 0.11% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRZN remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,545. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Company Profile

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.