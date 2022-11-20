Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lifted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

