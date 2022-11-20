Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

