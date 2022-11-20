Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

ENVB opened at $2.97 on Friday. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.