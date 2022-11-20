Enzyme (MLN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $20.00 or 0.00120851 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $40.77 million and $1.31 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

