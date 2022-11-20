EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Position Reduced by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. EQT comprises 1.0% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,387,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.