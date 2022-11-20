Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $94.28 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $94.28 million and approximately $618,317.06 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00009108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,568.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00373560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00113796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00805161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00625350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00234950 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,477,958 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.