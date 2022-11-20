Ergo (ERG) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $93.83 million and approximately $470,423.24 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00009083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00375552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00026137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00112395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00796105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00647900 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00233521 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,485,254 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

