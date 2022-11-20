Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $38.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($34.02) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($39.18) to €39.00 ($40.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.