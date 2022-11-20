Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Buys 23,161 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 418.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up 2.3% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,278 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in DexCom by 301.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,684,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.72. 1,809,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,522. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 209.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.37. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

