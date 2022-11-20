Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 5.3% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

NOW stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,159. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $687.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.28 and a 200 day moving average of $437.69. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.41, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

