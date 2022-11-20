Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Airbnb accounts for about 2.0% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,511,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,392 shares of company stock worth $94,246,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,913,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,573. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

