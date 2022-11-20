Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AQUA. Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.
AQUA stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38.
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
