Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AQUA. Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

AQUA stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

