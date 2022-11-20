Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of EE opened at 27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of 18.31 and a one year high of 30.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 24.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.67.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.