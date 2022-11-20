Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

